Allahabad HC stays Abbas Ansari’s conviction

Lucknow: In a dramatic political twist, the Allahabad High Court on Wednesday stayed the conviction of Samajwadi Party MLA Abbas Ansari in a hate speech case, effectively restoring his membership of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly and ruling out a by-election in Mau Sadar.

The son of jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, Abbas was convicted by a Mau MP/MLA court in July and sentenced to two years in prison on charges of promoting enmity between communities and threatening government officials during the 2022 Assembly elections. His plea to suspend the sentence was rejected on July 5, prompting him to move the High Court.

On Wednesday, the High Court admitted his criminal revision plea and stayed the conviction, bringing immediate political relief for both Abbas and the Samajwadi Party. The ruling has triggered a political slugfest in Uttar Pradesh. While the SP welcomed the decision, terming it a “victory of truth,” the BJP accused the party of shielding leaders with criminal backgrounds.

“This is a legal victory. False cases were lodged against Abbas Ansari for political reasons. The court’s decision has vindicated our stand,” said a senior SP leader in Lucknow. BJP leaders, however, hit back sharply. “The Ansari family is notorious for muscle power and intimidation. The Samajwadi Party has always protected such elements. The stay on conviction is a temporary relief, not an acquittal,” a BJP spokesperson said. The development means Mau Sadar, a politically sensitive constituency, will not see a by-election that could have tested the BJP’s strength against the SP on the ground. Political analysts say the order gives the SP breathing space at a time when it is preparing for crucial bypolls and building its position within the INDIA Bloc.

Abbas Ansari had contested and won the Mau seat on an SP ticket in 2022, continuing the family’s hold over the constituency. His father, Mukhtar Ansari, who is facing several criminal cases, remains lodged in jail.