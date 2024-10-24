Allahabad HC rejects Muslim side’s recall plea

Lucknow: In a setback for the Muslim side in the ongoing Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute, the Allahabad High Court has dismissed their recall petition. The decision was delivered by a single bench of Justice Mayank Kumar Jain.

The recall petition was filed by the Muslim side challenging the high court’s order dated January 11, 2024. It pertained to 15 civil suits related to the ownership of the disputed site. The high court had reserved its judgment on October 16, and on Wednesday, the court announced its decision, rejecting the recall petition.

Mahendra Pratap Singh, advocate and national president of Krishna Janmabhoomi Mukti Nyas, stated that arguments were presented before Justice Mayank Kumar Jain’s bench from both the temple and mosque sides. The recall petition was filed under Order 7 Rule 11, seeking to overturn the court’s earlier decision to hear 15 ownership-related civil suits together.

The temple side argued that the recall petition was intended to complicate the matter further. They highlighted that a recall petition is typically filed to retract a previous order.

After dismissing the recall petition, the court will now move forward with framing issues concerning the civil suits.

The temple side has already submitted the issues to be considered, and with this ruling, the Allahabad High Court has cleared the way for further hearings on the ownership dispute.