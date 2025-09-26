Allahabad HC dismisses Rahul Gandhi’s plea in Sikh remarks case

Prayagraj: Congress leader and Rae Bareli MP Rahul Gandhi suffered a legal setback on Thursday as the Allahabad High Court dismissed his plea challenging a Varanasi court order related to his remarks on Sikhs during a programme in the United States last year.

Justice Sameer Jain of the High Court rejected Gandhi’s petition against a Sessions Court directive that had asked a lower court in Varanasi to reconsider a complaint

seeking registration of a criminal case.

The controversy began after Gandhi, while addressing an event in the US in September 2024, reportedly remarked that the atmosphere in India was “not good for Sikhs.”

Following this, Varanasi resident Nageshwar Mishra sought to lodge an FIR, alleging the comments were provocative and divisive.

When the local police declined to file a case, he moved the courts.