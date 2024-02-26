Allahabad HC dismisses petition, permits ‘Puja’ at Gyanvapi complex

In a significant ruling, the Allahabad High Court on Monday dismissed a plea challenging the district court’s order allowing Hindu devotees to perform Puja in the ‘vyas tehkhana’ of the Gyanvapi complex.

Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal delivered the judgment, stating: “After careful examination of the case records and considering arguments from all parties involved, the court found no grounds to overturn the district judge’s decision dated January 17, 2024, appointing the DM, Varanasi as the receiver of the property, and the subsequent order dated January 31, 2024, permitting Puja in the Tehkhana.”

The Varanasi district court had earlier ruled on January 31 that a priest could conduct prayers before the idols in the southern cellar of the Gyanvapi mosque, prompting a challenge from the mosque committee.

Following the Allahabad High Court’s verdict, Advocate Prabhash Pandey remarked: “The judge dismissed the pleas filed by the Muslim side against the District Judge’s order, indicating that the Puja activities will continue uninterrupted.” He further suggested that the Muslim side could seek a review of the decision. Describing the judgment as a ‘big victory of Sanatana Dharma,’ Pandey emphasised, “Puja will continue,” while also noting the possibility of a review by the opposing party.

In response to the verdict, Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side, asserted: “Today, the Allahabad High Court has dismissed the first appeal from orders of Anjuman Intezamia... If they go to the Supreme Court, we will file our caveat before the SC,” indicating their readiness to defend the ruling at the highest judicial level.

Going through the argument made by the Muslim side that the January 31 order was passed without any application, the high court said, “In the instant case, by order dated January 17 the composite prayer made in application was allowed, but only relief (a) was incorporated appointing receiver. Relief (b) allowing worship was added on January 31, 2024 after it was brought to the notice of the Court and order stood modified/ amended in terms of Sections 151/152 CPC.”

In its 54-page judgment, the court also noted:45rrrrrr “Lastly, an attempt has been made to malign the image and impute motive to the order passed by the Court below on January 31, 2024 on the ground that the officer concerned had passed the order on the last working day.”

Justice Agrawal said that Puja at that place has already been started and is going on thus there is no occasion to stop the same.

The high court judge had reserved his verdict in the matter on February 15 after hearing the counsel for the parties.