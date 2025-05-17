Allahabad HC dismisses petition challenging appointment of Naima Khatoon as AMU VC

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court on Saturday dismissed a petition challenging the appointment of Naima Khatoon as Vice-Chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).

In his petition, Prof. Mujahid Beg alleged there were irregularities in the appointment process in order to favour the particular candidate.

Earlier on April 9, a bench of justices Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Donadi Ramesh had reserved its judgement after hearing counsels for the petitioner as well as of the university and the central government.

The petitioner alleged that rules were violated in selecting Khatoon, wife of Mohammad Gulrez who was acting as vice-chancellor before the appointment.

According to the petition, Gulrez was presiding over the selection process despite his wife being a contender.