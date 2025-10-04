Allahabad HC dismisses petition against demolition of mosque in UP's Sambhal

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court on Saturday dismissed a writ petition filed against the demolition of a mosque in Sambhal district allegedly constructed on pond land. The order was passed by Justice Dinesh Pathak on a petition filed by the mosque committee. The petitioner said that the local Muslim community has been praying peacefully in the mosque in the district's Gosulbara Ravan Bujurg area since 2009 and no proper notice or opportunity of hearing was provided before the order of demolition was passed.

The government side said the present petition is not maintainable. The matter was heard on an urgent basis as the petition stressed that hearing during Dussehra vacation is must in pursuance of the demolition order. The petition had alleged that on September 2, the demolition order was purportedly passed by the authorities. It claimed that the order was never served upon the petitioner till date October 2, despite the same being the foundational basis for the proposed demolition. On September 30, a notice was issued intimating the petitioner of proposed demolition action. This notice makes express reference to the order dated September 2, stating that demolition is being undertaken "in terms of order dated 02.09.2025". Despite October 2 being a public holiday due to Dussehra, when courts are closed, officials of the district administration, arrived at the petitioner's premises with bulldozers and demolition equipment threatening immediate demolition of the mosque, the petition alleged.