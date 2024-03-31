Allahabad HC denies bail to journalist accused of abusing Modi, Adityanath

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court has denied bail to a journalist accused of extortion and spreading hatred against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Amit Maurya is alleged to have demanded money from the vice president of the Purvanchal Truck Owners Association and threatened to publish damaging articles against him.

He is also stated to have used social media platforms to spread hate speech against public figures, including Modi and Adityanath, while also making derogatory remarks against religious figures. An FIR was lodged against him at the Lalpur Police Station in Varanasi.Rejecting the bail application, Justice Manju Rani Chauhan observed, “Exploiting one’s position in the media landscape to extract benefits or coerce individuals through threats tarnishes the integrity of journalism.

“Such actions not only betray the trust bestowed upon the media by the public but also undermine the very essence of democratic principles,” the judge said. In the March 13 judgment, the court also took exception to the use of personal remarks and abusive language against individuals, especially public figures like the prime minister or a chief minister, and described them as reprehensible and antithetical to the principles of civil discourse. The court added that dissent and criticism are important in a democratic society, but cautioned that they must be expressed in a manner that upholds dignity and respect for all. It also emphasised that there is a clear distinction between legitimate dissent with the government and the propagation of abusive language and hatred. The use of hatred and incendiary language poses a grave threat to social cohesion and undermines the foundational values of tolerance and respect for diversity, it said while calling for an environment of mutual understanding.

The court also said that upholding secular principles is not merely a constitutional obligation but a moral imperative which was essential for the preservation of India’s democratic values. Regarding the allegations against the accused applicant of the present case, the court said he misused a publication as a tool for coercion while hiding behind the facade of being a journalist.