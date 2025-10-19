Allahabad HC bans commercial events in UP schools & colleges

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court has prohibited all forms of commercial activities in schools and colleges across Uttar Pradesh, declaring that educational institutions must not be used for trade or profit-oriented events.

A division bench of Chief Justice Arun Bhansali and Justice Kshitij Shailendra issued the directive while hearing a public interest litigation concerning a business fair organised at a college in Hamirpur. The court observed that the core purpose of educational institutions is to impart knowledge and build character, not to host commercial ventures.

The bench ordered the Uttar Pradesh government to issue a circular within a month, directing all district administrations, police authorities, and educational institutions to ensure strict compliance with the ruling.

The government has also been instructed to monitor and take action against any violations.

With this judgment, events such as trade fairs, exhibitions, and other commercial expos will no longer be allowed on the premises of schools and colleges, whether public or private.

The court said that the land, buildings, and playgrounds of these institutions should be reserved solely for academic and co-curricular purposes.

Legal experts have called the decision a progressive step to safeguard the educational environment from commercial exploitation.