All schools in UP's NCR districts go online for classes as air pollution increases

Meerut (UP): Schools in all eight districts of western Uttar Pradesh which are part of the National Capital Region (NCR) have been ordered to switch to online mode of classes in view of air pollution, officials said Tuesday.

The districts where physical classes have been suspended are Meerut, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Baghpat, and Hapur (all six part of the Meerut Division) besides Muzaffarnagar and Shamli.

The NCR comprises Delhi, 14 districts of Haryana, two districts of Rajasthan and eight of Uttar Pradesh. In UP it spans an area of 14,826 sq kilometres.

"All the schools in these districts have been directed by their administrations to switch to the online medium for classes because of the air pollution levels till further orders," Divisional Commissioner (Meerut) Selva Kumari J told PTI.

"The suspension of physical classes can be extended depending on the weather conditions," the officer said.

She said the guidelines of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) are also being implemented across the division.

The GRAP is a comprehensive plan that outlines specific actions to be taken at different levels of air pollution, ranging from moderate to severe.

These actions include measures like banning certain industrial activities, road rationing and traffic diversions for heavy vehicles, and controlling construction dust. The GRAP is invoked by Centre's Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the NCR and adjoining areas.

Depending on the air quality index and the guidelines categorised in GRAP, anti-pollution measures are being taken in these six districts accordingly," she added.

The district magistrates of all Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Baghpat, Bulandshahr, Hapur, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar and Shamli have issued orders for suspension of physical classes and switching to online mode until further instructions.

Meanwhile on Tuesday, Meerut District Magistrate Deepak Meena, during an online meeting with officials from relevant departments, directed strict compliance with the guidelines issued by the CAQM.

"Construction and demolition activities are prohibited under GRAP Stage-4. Regular water sprinkling must be ensured to prevent dust pollution," Meena instructed.

He further emphasized immediate action against incidents of garbage burning, imposing penalties on violators.

"Regular vehicle checks should be conducted to curb vehicular pollution, and penalties must be imposed on those operating vehicles without valid PUC certificates. Actions should also be taken against farmers burning stubble in the NCR," he added.

Baghpat District Magistrate Jitendra Pratap Singh also ordered strict implementation of similar measures.

Under GRAP-4, all construction and demolition activities have been prohibited. Restrictions have also been placed on diesel vehicles, including BS-3 and BS-4 vehicles, and those aged over 10 years for diesel and 15 years for petrol, officials said.

The transport department has launched a crackdown on plying of such vehicles for violating pollution norms. To reduce reliance on generators, DM Singh has directed uninterrupted power supply across the district, according to officials.

The Public Works Department has halted all road construction activities, and both the agriculture and revenue departments have taken action against stubble burning, imposing penalties totaling Rs 12,500 on violators in Baghpat, they added.