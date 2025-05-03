All political parties display unity on water dispute

Chandigarh: On the initiative of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann all the political parties of the state on Friday displayed rare show of unity to condemn the move of Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) to snatch waters of the state and pledged to take every step to save the waters of the state.

During a meeting called at Punjab Bhawan here today political leaders including former Speaker Rana KP Singh and former Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa from Congress, Akali stalwart Balwinder Singh Bhunder and former Minister Daljeet Singh Cheema from Shiromani Akali Dal, state BJP Chief Sunil Jakhar and former Minister Manoranjan Kalia from BJP, former MP and state BSP Chief Avtar Singh Karimpuri, Secretary CPM Sukhwinder Singh Sekhon and Secretary CPI Bant Singh Brar

unequivocally hailed the Chief Minister for convening the meeting.