All-party march seeks ‘deeper probe’

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: An all-party march demanding a deeper probe into the Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh murder case was organised in Parbhani city of Maharashtra on Saturday.

Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district, was abducted, tortured and murdered on December 9 prima facie for attempting to stop an extortion bid on an energy firm operating a windmill project in the region.

The Opposition has demanded Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde’s resignation after his close aide Walmik Karad was arrested in the extortion case linked to Deshmukh’s murder. Seven persons have been arrested in connection with the murder case so far.

Public representatives from the Opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) and ruling NCP, Maratha quota leader Manoj Jarange and family members of Santosh Deshmukh joined the march.

Addressing the crowd, Jarange said, “People should stand firmly behind the Deshmukh family till they get justice. The accused in both the extortion and murder are the same, and I request the chief minister that a case of murder be registered against them. People who have helped the accused should also be apprehended.”

NCP (SP) MLA Sandip Kshirsagar said the opposition only has three demands — the case be tried in a fast-track court, Munde should resign as minister till the case is on, and the guilty be sentenced to death. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Jadhav said the chargesheet should be made watertight so that the accused are not released. Jadhav also called for Munde’s resignation on moral grounds.