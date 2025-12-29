All India Muslim Jamaat condemns atrocities against Hindus in B’desh

Lucknow: Senior Muslim cleric and All India Muslim Jamaat national president Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi has strongly condemned the alleged atrocities being committed against minority Hindus in Bangladesh, describing the situation in the neighbouring country as extremely serious and disturbing.

In a statement, Maulana Barelvi said the current situation in Bangladesh had become very fragile, with reports of daily incidents of mob lynching, assaults, arson and vandalism targeting minority Hindus. He termed these incidents as deeply regrettable and a matter of grave concern.

Appealing to Muslims in India, Maulana Barelvi said communal harmony and humanity must come before religious differences. He said that if Hindu communities in India take to the streets to protest against the violence in Bangladesh, Muslims should also come forward to stand with their Hindu brothers in solidarity. He added that protecting the life and security of minorities in Bangladesh was a collective responsibility of the people of India.

Referring to the role of extremist elements, Maulana Barelvi said radical forces were attempting to destabilise Bangladesh. He asserted that Islam teaches humanity and considers the killing of one innocent person as equivalent to killing all of humanity, but extremist ideologies were defaming Islam through violence.

He further alleged that radical groups, acting in collusion with Pakistan’s intelligence agency, were trying to destroy Bangladesh. He said the government led by Muhammad Yunus had failed to maintain law and order in the country.

Maulana Barelvi also criticised attempts by certain political elements in India to link domestic incidents with developments in Bangladesh.