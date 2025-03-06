All hostels for SCs, STs in UP to be named after BR Ambedkar, says CM

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday highlighted the BJP-led “double-engine” government’s commitment to Bhimrao Ambedkar’s legacy and said they had decided to name all hostels to be built for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe students in every district of the state after “Baba Saheb Ambedkar”.

Adityanath slammed the opposition during the Budget discussion in the UP Vidhan Sabha, accusing them of failing to honour Ambedkar and other Dalit and backward leaders despite their claims of protecting the Constitution.

“Our government has taken several historic initiatives, including the construction of the Ambedkar International Centre and the establishment of Panch Teerth. We have also decided that all hostels to be built for Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) students in every district of the state will be named after Baba Saheb Ambedkar.”

“The Samajwadi Party (SP) had multiple chances to govern but never built institutions in Baba Saheb Ambedkar’s name. Instead, they removed even the existing ones,” he remarked.

He highlighted the BJP government’s initiatives under PM Narendra Modi’s leadership, stating, “Unlike the opposition, we have built the ‘Panch Teerth’ in Baba Saheb’s honour and are constructing the Ambedkar International Memorial and Cultural Center in

Lucknow.”