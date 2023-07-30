All have to try for peaceful solution to conflict: Cong leader

As a delegation of 21 MPs from the Opposition bloc Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) reached Manipur’s capital on Saturday to assess the ground situation in the ethnic strife-torn state, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the conflict in the northeastern state was sullying India’s image, and all parties must try and find a peaceful solution to end it.

On the first day of their two-day whirlwind tour, the MPs visited several relief camps in Imphal, Moirang in Bishnupur district and Churachandpur and met victims of ethnic clashes.

“We have come here to meet victims of ethnic clashes and understand the problem. We want the end of violence and the restoration of peace at the earliest...the entire world is watching what is going on in Manipur,” Chowdhury said.

He also said, “The ethnic clashes have damaged the image of Manipur, the northeast region and India as a whole. We all have to try for a peaceful solution. We are here not to do any politics.”

Chowdhury further said, “They are talking of investigation by the CBI (into the crimes committed)... I would like to ask, Were they (the central government) sleeping till now?”

Being a part of the Opposition team, TMC leader Sushmita Dev said that the team will speak with representatives of both communities. “Everyone’s voice must be heard. We will be talking to both Kukis and Meiteis,” she said.

The MPs reached Imphal by a commercial flight from Delhi.

After their arrival here, the delegation went to Churachandpur, where fresh violence has taken place, to meet victims from the Kuki community in the relief camps there. “From Imphal, they took a chopper to Churachandpur due to security issues. As only one helicopter is available, the members of the delegation were divided into two teams, and the chopper made two trips to ferry them,” an official said. One team, comprising Chowdhury, the Congress leader in the Lok Sabha, and others, departed for Churachandpur first to visit the relief camp set up at the Boys Hostel of Churachandpur College. Another team, comprising Congress’ deputy leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi and others, went to visit a relief camp at Don Bosco School in Churachandpur, a source in the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) said.

Asked about the BJP’s allegations of politicisation of the Manipur issue, Gogoi said, “We would have been very happy to be a part of an all-party delegation led by the prime minister. But he is completely missing from the scene. He has not uttered a single word about Manipur in Parliament.”

After returning to Imphal, the team led by Chowdhury visited a relief camp at Moirang College in Bishnupur district by road to meet victims from the Meitei community, the source in the MPCC said.

The other team of Opposition MPs went to the Ideal Girl’s College relief camp at Akampat in Imphal East district.

On Sunday morning, the delegation of Opposition MPs will meet Governor Anusuiya Uikey at Raj Bhawan here to discuss the ongoing situation, the MPCC official said.

Besides Chowdhury and Gogoi, delegation includes TMC’s Sushmita Dev, JMM’s Mahua Maji, DMK’s Kanimozhi, Jayant Chaudhary of RLD, Manoj Kumar Jha of RJD, N K Premachandran of RSP, JD(U) chief Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh, Aneel Prasad Hegde (JD-U), CPI’s P Sandosh Kumar and CPI(M)’s A A Rahim among others.

On the day the Opposition MPs landed in Imphal, a massive rally was held to protest against the demand for a ‘separate administration’ for areas inhabited by the Kuki community.