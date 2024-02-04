All govt staff working for over four years to be regularised: Sikkim CM

Gangtok: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Sunday announced that all government employees, who have been working for more than four years, will be regularised and a notification in this regard will be issued this month.

He said that 300 beneficiaries from each of the 32 constituencies of the state will get houses under Garib Awas Yojna from this year. Tamang also sounded the poll bugle, as he urged people to give him a second term in office to fulfil his dream of a developed and prosperous state in the next five years. The Assembly poll in the small Himalayan state is due in a few months. Tamang, the president of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), became the chief minister in May 2019.

“All govt employees who have been working for more than four years on ad-hoc, muster roll and work charge basis who have crossed 4 years in service will be regularized. The notification for this will be issued within this month,” the chief minister said. He was addressing a gathering on the occasion of the party’s 12th foundation day at Rango. ‘We have brought Sikkim on the track of peace and development by respecting each vote cast in favour of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha in the last Assembly polls. I seek your votes again for a second term in office to fulfil my dreams for a developed and prosperous Sikkim,’ Tamang said.