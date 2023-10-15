All govt sanskriti primary schools will have smart classrooms soon: Khattar

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that out of 7,400 of the state’s government model sanskriti primary schools, 4,035 smart classrooms have already been made, and the remaining classrooms will be converted into smart classrooms by the end of this year.



The chief minister stated this while interacting with the parents of students studying in government-model sanskriti primary schools during the CM ki Vishesh Charcha Programme held through audio conferencing on Saturday.

He stated that the education system in these schools is being transformed using new technologies, keeping in mind the learning capacity of each student.

The walls of these schools have been adorned in a way that educational material is painted on the walls, creating an enriching learning environment where students can visually and practically learn. The entire building has been revamped with essential learning aids.