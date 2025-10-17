All govt hospitals to get modern facilities, says Haryana CM Saini

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday directed officials to ensure that all government hospitals in the state are equipped with modern facilities and maintained with the highest standards of cleanliness. He warned that strict action would be taken against officers and employees found negligent in maintaining hygiene, while those performing well would be honoured.

The Chief Minister was reviewing the maintenance, repair, and cleanliness arrangements of nearly a dozen government hospitals in a meeting held in Chandigarh. Senior officials, including Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, Additional Chief Secretaries Sudhir Rajpal (Health) and Anurag Agarwal (PWD), and Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Arun Kumar Gupta, were present.

Saini reviewed works related to building repairs, electrical maintenance, beautification, and cleanliness of hospital premises—from receptions and wards to public facilities—and emphasised efforts to make hospital environments greener and more patient-friendly. He assured that there would be “no shortage of funds” for improving hospital infrastructure and hygiene.

The CM stressed the need to promote a “cleanliness culture” across all hospitals, directing officials to conduct regular inspections and ensure accountability. He said patients must not face any inconvenience during their hospital visits and instructed that once repair works are completed by the Public Works Department, further upkeep would be the responsibility of the hospital’s Chief Medical Officer.

Saini also called for better upkeep of hospital gardens and parks, directing authorities to care for existing plants, plant more trees where required, and maintain the surroundings to create a welcoming atmosphere for patients and visitors.