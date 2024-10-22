All eyes on BJP’s upcoming president for Madhya Pradesh as organisational polls process kick off

Bhopal: With the BJP initiating its organisational election process in Madhya Pradesh, all eyes are now on the selection of a new state president.



As the race intensifies, several prominent names are being considered.

The party’s central election authority announced the panel under the headship of former MP Vivek Narayan Shejwalkar on October 19 for overseeing the elections.

The current state president, VD Sharma, is nearing the end of his extended term, and the transition process is expected to conclude by December with the election of the state and national presidents.

The BJP made more than 1.53 crore members in the state by October 15 during the membership drive and it has launched a campaign to make active members.

The upcoming state BJP president will need to unite the party and handle the senior party leaders who have been dissatisfied due to their ignorance and giving importance to those who have come from the Congress.

As the party’s tradition has been electing the president with a consensus-driven process, the search for a successor to the current state president is underway and the possibility of a contest is very low, according to the party sources.

Among the frontrunners for the top post are Bhupendra Singh, Narottam Mishra, and Arvind Bhadouria — each with significant political experience and influence within the party — while other names of Hemant Khandelwal, Sumer Singh Solanki and Sudhir Gupta are also in the round.

However, the emergence of a dark horse cannot be ruled out as the BJP has shown in its several previous decisions.

Bhupendra Singh: A strong contender Bhupendra Singh, a former minister, has emerged as a key contender for the BJP’s Madhya Pradesh presidency. Known for his ability to connect with every community, Singh has built a strong base of support across the state. His contributions to strengthening the party in the Bundelkhand region have earned him respect, alongside his exceptional organisational skills and social balancing. During the 2023 State Assembly elections, Singh was appointed as the convenor of the BJP’s ‘Vikas Yatra’, where his leadership in showcasing development achievements played a key role in mobilising grassroots support. His experience in party discipline and state dynamics makes him a strong candidate.

Narottam Mishra: A strategist with high-level connections Narottam Mishra, a senior leader and former minister, is a strong contender for BJP’s state presidency. Known for his close ties with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Mishra led the new joining committee ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, bringing over 8 lakh new members into the party, and contributing to BJP’s sweep of all 29 seats. As a prominent Brahmin leader, Mishra is seen as key to balancing caste dynamics and filling the leadership gap left by V D Sharma.

Arvind Bhadouria: The rising leader Arvind Bhadouria, another contender in the race, has steadily built a reputation for his strong organisational skills and election strategist. His close ties with the RSS make him a promising candidate. As the BJP central leadership evaluates the political experience and organisational capabilities of contenders, it is clear that the new president will need to balance seniority and social equations. With the RSS playing a key role in the candidate selection process, the party is likely to opt for a consensus-driven approach.