All East Central Railway trains to be equipped with fog safe device

HAJIPUR: In view of the possible fog in the winter season, several steps are being taken by the East Central Railway in the direction of protected train operations so that the delay of trains during fog is minimised and the passengers do not face any troubles.

For this purpose, a fog safe device has been installed in the locomotives. For smooth operation of trains, provision of fog safe device has been made for loco pilots of 100 per cent mail/express and passenger trains of East Central Railway.

It may be noted that the Fog Safe Device is a GPS-based device which warns the loco pilot of the upcoming signals with the help of which the loco pilot controls the speed of trains.

Apart from this, fog men are also being deployed who will monitor the condition of signals on the railway line during fog. Continuous patrolling is being done by railwaymen under the supervision of higher officials to avoid rail fracture and identify it on time.