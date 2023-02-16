All destitute, orphans to be ‘Children of State’: HP govt

Shimla: In a landmark decision, the Himachal Pradesh government on Thursday announced a flagship scheme for welfare, education, entrepreneurship and employability of all destitute and orphans lodged in the government-run- shelter homes.



Orphans and those staying with their relatives, especially abled children, destitute women and senior citizens have also been brought under the ambit of the scheme.

The orphan children, herein, will be known as ‘Children of the State’. The government will look after the upkeep of the children, give them monthly grants, organise their tours –within and outside the state, and even permit their air travel.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu chaired the meeting.

Taking a humanitarian approach to the issue of this section, which rarely gets the attention of the government, the Chief Minister said, “I want to create an example in the country that all destitute and orphans whether lodged in shelter homes or staying with relatives have equal rights to education, their wellbeing, jobs, entrepreneurship.

They also want to go to places like those who grow up under the protective custody of their parents. So, today’s cabinet was dedicated to them,” he added.

The Cabinet decided to refurbish the existing shelter homes, orphanages and old age homes under the Mukhya Mantri Sukh-Ashray Yojana, which he had initiated immediately after becoming Chief Minister and had set up a Rs 101 cr fund to provide better facilities to the inmates.

Facilities like common rooms, smart classes and coaching rooms, indoor and outdoor sports facilities, music room, attached washrooms and other modern amenities will be made available for the inmates of ashrams.

Integrated complexes will be constructed in a phased manner for destitute women and senior citizens, orphans, etc with all basic amenities.

To provide quality education for the children living in orphanages adequate coaching will be given. Besides, reference books and other study materials will also be made available. Selected eminent persons from the society will serve as mentors and will provide counselling to such children from time to time. The expert career counselling empanelled agencies will also cater to the career counselling needs of the children of class 10th to 12th.

“Due care will be taken of the personality development of such children by organizing, study tours, outdoor activities, picnics etc. Eligible inmates of such shelter homes or orphanages who are above 18 years of age, will be provided Rs 1 lakh per person for coaching, hostel fee, and tuition fee and provision has been made to provide a stipend of Rs 4,000 per month during the period of coaching,” he said after the Cabinet meeting.

The decision was taken that the inmates of these institutions will be provided Rs 2 lakhs or the actual expenditure, whichever is less, for organising their marriage.

A recurring deposit account will also be opened for every child, and destitute woman living in these Ashrams and the government will provide assistance of Rs 4,000 per child per month aged between 0-14 years, Rs 2,500 per child per month aged between 15-18 years and similar applies for the single women.

There will also be a provision to organise a 15 days educational tour every year for the inmates of these shelter homes to various historical and other places within the country.