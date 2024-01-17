All dept to implement resolutions of 3rd Conference of Chief Secy: Haryana CM

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar asked all departments to diligently implement the resolutions established during the 3rd National Conference of Chief Secretaries, aiming for seamless access to welfare schemes and excellence in service delivery.



Khattar was presiding over a meeting on Tuesday regarding presentation on various themes, deliberations and decisions taken during 3rd Chief Secretaries Conference.

The chief minister said that all state departments should generate innovative ideas to enhance the quality of life, integrate cutting-edge technologies, and advance developmental agendas within their domains so that Haryana can also share its best practices with the Central government. While Haryana has surpassed the national average in various sectors, there is still room for improvement. It is imperative that we strive for continuous enhancement and surpass the set targets well before the given time, he added.

Khattar also suggested exploring alternatives to the existing arrangement, proposing a more comprehensive system that encompasses all aspects related to state government policies.

During the meeting, Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal briefed the chief minister about the third National Conference of Chief Secretaries held in Delhi in December 2023, aligning with the vision of PM Narendra Modi.

The conference prioritised easy access to welfare schemes and emphasised service delivery quality.