‘All crops of farmers will be purchased on MSP if BJP govt is formed in Punjab’

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said the Central and state governments are true well-wishers of farmers. This is proven by the fact that all crops of farmers in Haryana are being purchased on MSP and in the last 10 and a half years, the government has given Rs 14,500 crore to farmers for crop loss, whereas before 2014, during the Congress government, only Rs 1,155 crore were given to farmers as crop loss compensation. The previous Congress government in Punjab and now the current Aam Aadmi Party government have never taken care of the farmers nor have they purchased the crops of farmers on MSP. When a BJP government is formed in Punjab in 2027, all crops of farmers will be purchased on MSP on the lines of Haryana.