Kolkata: Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Bengal on Tuesday, Trinamool Congress (TMC) has again sought to “fact-check” him on several points, including his claim that factories in Bengal are lying shut in the time of the Trinamool-led-state government.

TMC leader Derek O’ Brien wrote on X: “Mr@narendramodi, So you spent another day in my city giving rambling speeches on the campaign trail. We, in Bengal and Kolkata, pride ourselves in our rich legacy in the pursuit of KNOWLEDGE. So let’s call you out again. Today, PART #7. Your 5 false claims. My 5 FACT CHECKS”.

Refuting PM’s remark that factories are closed in Bengal, Derek wrote: “Bengal 4th largest economy, GDP increased from Rs 5 lakh crore to 19 lakh crore (2x higher than India’s growth). Average per person income tripled, exports have doubled. No. 1 in MSME, employs over 1 crore people.”

Further, rebutting PM Modi’s claim that he will take out an x-ray of all the corruption, the TMC leader rebutted: “All corrupt leaders welcomed by BJP. 9 out of 10 Opposition leaders facing corruption investigation who joined BJP got reprieve. Praful Patel, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Narayan Rane, Ajit Pawar, Ashok Chavan, Suvendu Adhikari. BJP washing machine.”

On his claims that the Sandeshkhali women wanted justice but TMC targeted them, Derek wrote: “TMC expelled the accused for 6 years. Sandeshkhali video exposed BJP’s conspiracy to malign Bengal. Concocted by Bengal LOP Suvendu Adhikhari...”

PM also accused the TMC of indulging in politics of appeasement and lying about CAA. Derek refuted by writing: “CAA will affect ALL communities. Hundreds of Bengali Hindus have committed suicide in the last 6 years due to citizenship related harassment...”

Finally, PM Modi said he doesn’t just give houses but also water, electricity, gas. To this, Derek wrote: “Stopped Awas funds to Bengal after being rejected in 2021 elections. Nationally, one out of four rural households did not have clean tap water. Under Ujjwala, 1.2 crore households bought no refill cylinders...”