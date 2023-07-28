All anti-people portals will go with anti-people BJP-JJP govt: Hooda

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said that the anti-people portals running in Haryana will go away when the anti-people BJP-JJP government is voted out.



“After the formation of the Congress government, all portals created to harass the public like Parivar Pehchan Patra, Property ID and Meri Fasal Mera Byora will be closed.

Digitalization is not a bad thing and it started during the Congress tenure itself. It was the Congress government that brought governments online and started the process of digitizing panchayat. Its purpose was to provide convenience to the public and to make government work easier,” Hooda said.

“But the present government is using it to harass the public and shirk its responsibility.

For example, if the government has to buy crops, then farmers are trapped in the web of Meri Fasal, Mera Byora’. To promote corruption, the trap of ‘Property ID’ is spread.

The ‘Family Identity Card’ is made a weapon to end pension for the elderly, ration for the poor and reservation for the backward. Similarly, now a ‘Compensation Portal’ has been started to avoid the responsibility of giving compensation to the flood victims,” he pointed out.

Hooda said that the people of entire Haryana are suffering because of the floods, millions of acres of farmers’ crops have been damaged, thousands of people’s houses have collapsed or cracks have appeared in them, shopkeepers’ goods have been damaged and traders’ goods have been damaged. “It is the responsibility of the government to compensate the loss of all these people.