Alipurduar: Three sentenced for leopard skin, body part trafficking

Alipurduar: In a landmark verdict against wildlife crime, the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Alipurduar, has sentenced three individuals to five years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 50,000 each with an additional six months in case of non-payment.

Assistant Public Prosecutor Madan Gopal Sarkar said, “On Tuesday, the court delivered the final verdict in a case filed by the Jaldapara Forest Division on May 22, 2024. The accused—Tapas Barman, Dipankar Mondal, and Bhupen Barman, all from Cooch Behar—were found guilty.”

The case emerged from a special operation in May 2024 on Khayerbari Road, South Chokakheti, Alipurduar, when forest officials stopped a vehicle and recovered skin of a full grown leopard from Tapas Barman and Dipankar Mondal. Further investigation uncovered a leopard’s jaw, skull, and 17 bones buried in Mathura tea garden. Bhupen Barman was later arrested. The accused were charged under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and the Jaldapara Forest Division pursued the case diligently.

Reacting to the verdict, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Parveen Kaswan of Jaldapara Forest Division said, “This judgment sends a clear message about the consequences of violating wildlife

laws. We are satisfied that the Hon’ble Court delivered the verdict swiftly and decisively.”