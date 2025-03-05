Alipurduar: Tea garden worker injured in leopard attack

ALIPURDUAR: A female tea garden worker was injured in a leopard attack at the 4/1 section of Mira Line in Dalgaon Tea Garden, Alipurduar, on Wednesday.

Rita Indowar was plucking tea leaves when a leopard hiding in a drain pounced on her, biting her hand and chest.

Hearing her screams, fellow workers rushed to help, causing the leopard to flee.

She was taken to Birpara State General Hospital, where she is stable. Jaldapara Forest Division DFO Parveen Kaswan said: “We are monitoring her treatment. If needed, cages will be placed in the area.”