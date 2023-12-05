Alipurduar: Man gets lifer for murdering wife

Alipurduar: The Additional District and Sessions Judge at Alipurduar District Court sentenced a man to life imprisonment for the murder of his wife following the testimony of a total of 12 people, including their daughter.



After five years of legal proceedings, the court

pronounced the final sentence on Prema Lopchan on Tuesday.

Justice Papia Das, the Additional District and Sessions Judge of Alipurduar District Court, sentenced Prema Lopchan to life imprisonment for killing his wife, Tasa Maya Ghising. A fine of Rs 20,000 and six months of additional imprisonment in default were also ordered.

On May 31, 2018, when Prema Lopchan, a resident of Barohuda Basti under Birpara Police Station, and a mason by profession, allegedly killed his wife with a sharp weapon while she was washing clothes.

Suhrid Majumder, the Public Prosecutor of Alipurduar District Court,

stated: “On June 2, 2018, Prema Lopchan was arrested and produced before the court. The case proceedings began thereafter. After five years, the court pronounced the final sentence on Prema Lopchan on Tuesday. This stands as a positive example for society.”