Alipurduar: Man arrested for consuming and selling meat of spotted deer

Alipurduar: The Forest department arrested a man for feasting on and attempting to sell the excess meat after killing a full-grown spotted deer in the Shalkumar Forest village of the southern range of Jaldapara National Park in Alipurduar. The Forest department has arrested Rajesh Rava and registered a case under the Wildlife Conservation Act, 1972. Deer meat stored in a pot was recovered from the house of the arrested Rajesh Rava.

The accused was produced in Alipurduar district court and remanded for ten days on Monday. Praveen Kaswan, DFO of Jaldapara Forest Division, said: “We were proactive and managed to make the arrest with evidence on time. A search is on for the rest of the criminals.”