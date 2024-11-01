Alipurduar: Five-year-old girl raped and murdered, suspect killed by mob

Alipurduar: A five-year-old girl was raped and murdered in lateswar after being lured with the promise of sweets. The child's body was found at the edge of a local pond, prompting an immediate response from the community.

The accused, identified as 40-year-old Mona Roy, was captured by local residents who subsequently tied him to a tree and fatally assaulted him.

When police from the lateswar outpost arrived, they encountered a hostile crowd that blocked their vehicle, leading to the dispatch of additional officers from the Falakata police station.

According to local sources, the girl's parents were working in nearby agricultural fields, leaving her playing outside their home. When they returned in the evening and could not find her, they began searching the area.

Eyewitnesses reported that the child was last seen with Roy, with some claiming they heard her crying from his house.

Following the recovery of the girl's body, Roy was apprehended by locals, resulting in violent confrontations with the police.

Asim Majumdar, Officer-in-Charge of the Jateswar outpost, sustained injuries during the incident. Roy was later rescued by law enforcement and transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

District Superintendent of Police Y. Raghuvamshi stated, "A girl has died, and one person also lost his life. The police reached the spot promptly after receiving information

about the incident, and an investigation is ongoing."