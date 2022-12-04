Alipurduar district admin holds outreach camp in remote area

Kolkata: In its commitment to reach out to the last person in the district, the Alipurduar district administration on Saturday conducted an outreach camp at a Hill hamlet in Chunabhati village in the Buxa Forest area.



The village is inhabited by a large population of Dukpa tribes. The whole team of the district administration led by District Magistrate Surendra Kumar Meena trekked for more than 65 minutes to reach there. The team started at around 6.00 am in the morning.

Winter garments were distributed and medical check-ups of the tribals were also held. "It is our commitment to provide service to all the

citizens of the district irrespective of its locational challenges," Meena said.