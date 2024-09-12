Alipurduar: 8 rescued in anti-trafficking op

Alipurduar: Eight young women, aged 18 to 20, were rescued from a resort in Chilapata, Alipurduar, during a police operation. Seven individuals, including the resort owner, have been arrested. Most of the rescued women are believed to be college students from the Dooars region.



The raid took place around 3pm on Thursday, led by the Sonapur Police outpost officer-in-charge Amit Sharma, based on a tip-off from reliable sources. The resort owner, Anil Karjee, and six others were taken into custody for their involvement in suspected human trafficking.

Additional Superintendent of Police Asim Khan stated: “A raid was conducted at a homestay on Chilapata Road, leading to the arrest of the owner and six others. Eight young women, suspected to have been trafficked, were rescued and sent to a one-stop center. Several incriminating items were seized.”