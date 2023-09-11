Alipurduar: 7-year-old class II student killed in leopard attack

ALIPURDUAR: A leopard attack incident that occurred on Monday night in the Neponiya Division of Dheklapara Tea Garden in the Madarihat Birpara block of Alipurduar district claimed the life of a class 2 student.



Sunny Oraon, a 7-year-old boy, was playing in the front yard of his house when suddenly a leopard appeared and dragged him about 100 metres away, ultimately killing the child.

As soon as the locals realised what had happened, they started screaming for help. Hearing their cries, the leopard fled into the darkness of the night, leaving the child behind.

Local residents rushed to the scene and rushed the injured child to the Birpara State General Hospital. The doctors at the hospital declared him dead upon arrival.

Upon receiving the information, the forest staff from the Dalgaon Range of the Jalpaiguri Forest Division hurried to the location.

Vikas V, Divisional Forest Officer of the Jalpaiguri Forest Division, stated: “We suspect that the child’s death was primarily a result of the leopard attack. We urge the general public to exercise caution.”