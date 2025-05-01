Aligarh schoolboy ‘forced to urinate’ on Pak flag, 3 booked

Aligarh: A video circulating on social media purportedly showing a mob surrounding a schoolboy and coercing him into urinating on a Pakistani flag lying on a road here has prompted police to launch a probe and book three people.

In a police complaint, the 15-year-old student’s family said he was returning home from the Government Inter College with friends on Monday afternoon when he noticed the flag lying on the ground and picked it up out of curiosity.

Moments later, a mob accosted the boy, demanded to know his name, started abusing him and coerced him to urinate on the flag, it stated. The video clip showed the visibly terrified boy pleading and explaining that he had picked up the flag merely out of curiosity.

An FIR was registered late on Monday night at the Banna Devi police station and three accused, including one unnamed, were booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. A senior police officer said the matter was under investigation and asserted that strict action would be taken against those found guilty.