Aligarh: 4 charred to death in car collision

Aligarh: Four people, including a woman and a child, were charred to death after a speeding car collided with a truck on GT Road near Gopi Pul in Akrabad Police Station area early Tuesday morning.

Police said the car, reportedly travelling at over 100 kmph from Etah towards Aligarh, lost control after one of its tyres burst. The vehicle broke through the divider and rammed into a truck coming from the opposite direction.

The impact was so severe that both vehicles caught fire immediately after a loud explosion. Eyewitnesses managed to pull one person out before the blaze engulfed the vehicles. However, three passengers in the car and the truck driver were trapped inside and charred to death.

Fire brigade personnel reached the spot after being alerted by passersby. It took nearly 25 minutes to bring the fire under control. By then, the bodies were reduced to skeletal remains. Police later sent the remains for post-mortem in body bags.

Identification of the victims has not yet been possible as the car’s number plate was destroyed in the fire. Authorities are working to ascertain the identities of the deceased and trace the ownership of the car.