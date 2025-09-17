Aliah University issues social media and poster restrictions

Kolkata: Aliah University has directed teachers, students, and staff not to post content on social media that could harm the institution’s image, warning that violators may face disciplinary action.

The September 12 directive has triggered a campus-wide debate over censorship and restrictions on free expression.

Signed by the officiating registrar, the notice stated that comments, materials, or pictures deemed “objectionable” by the authorities would invite action.

Faculty members and students questioned the vagueness of the directive, arguing

that the lack of definition leaves room for arbitrary interpretation.

On the same day, the administration also restricted the display of banners, posters, and similar materials to designated areas, with unauthorised displays subject to removal. Officials said the move was intended to maintain decorum and campus aesthetics.

Vice-Chancellor Rafikul Islam defended the directives, claiming that false information was being spread against him and the university.

“No post tarnishing the university’s name will be allowed. False and baseless attacks on me personally and on the institution are being made, which is wrong and cannot be tolerated. Posters are permitted, but not false allegations,” he said.

The directives have drawn criticism from sections of students and faculty, who allege curbs on constitutional rights. Shuvajit Sarkar, central executive committee member of the SFI, called the move “alarming,” adding that freedom of speech and expression is guaranteed by the Constitution.

“If ‘black laws’ are imposed against these rights, the only solution is to organise protests and take to the streets,” he said.

While university officials insist the measures are necessary to protect reputation and order, critics fear they could be used to stifle dissent.