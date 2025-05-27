Alarming ‘overuse’ of groundwater in agri, dairy production, reveals IVRI study

Bareilly: As India grapples with a looming water crisis, a recent study by scientists at the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) reveals a stark reality – the country is rapidly depleting its groundwater reserves, with agriculture alone consuming nearly 70 percent of extracted water. The report warns that unsustainable water use, especially in farming and dairy production, could lead to a severe shortage of potable water in the near future.

The study presents a comparative view of water usage across sectors, showing that 22 percent of groundwater is consumed by industries and only 8 percent is used for domestic purposes, of which less than 2 percent actually quenches human thirst.

“In India, water use patterns are dangerously skewed,” says Dr Hariom Pandey, senior scientist in the Livestock Production and Management Division at IVRI. “The majority of our water is going into fields and factories, while only a tiny fraction reaches our homes for drinking and hygiene.”

In contrast, developed nations have adopted far more efficient models of water usage. According to the study, countries such as the United States and Germany use 59 percent of their water in industrial activities, 30 percent in agriculture, and 11 percent in domestic sectors — a model that significantly reduces stress on groundwater reserves.

Dr Pandey notes that one key difference is the widespread use of modern irrigation systems like drip and sprinkler technologies in the West, which drastically reduce water consumption in farming.

“Indian farmers need to shift from flood irrigation to smarter methods. Water conservation should become as important as crop yield or livestock productivity,” he said.

The study also sheds light on the hidden water costs of dairy production — a sector often overlooked in water conservation debates. According to data gathered by IVRI, producing just one litre of milk requires approximately 850 litres of water. This includes both direct and indirect usage — from growing fodder to maintaining hygiene and operations at milk parlours.

“Out of this, nearly 91 percent of water is used for fodder cultivation, 5 percent for bathing animals, 2 percent for cleaning, and 0.5 percent at milk collection centres,” Dr Pandey explained. “This shows how livestock production contributes silently but significantly to groundwater stress.”

According to the study, 97 percent of the Earth’s water is saline, and of the remaining 3 percent freshwater, 2.5 percent is locked in ice, leaving just 0.5 percent accessible for human and animal use. The report emphasizes that without immediate changes, even this limited resource may not suffice for India’s growing population and demands.

IVRI Director Dr Triveni Dutt added, “This research is more than a data point. It’s a call to action. Our findings can serve as a valuable reference for policymakers, helping shape national strategies for water conservation. Farmers, scientists, and governments must work together to protect this precious resource.”

With the spectre of water scarcity looming large over India, the researchers at IVRI hope their findings will serve as a wake-up call. They stress the urgent need for adopting water-efficient agricultural practices, rethinking livestock management, and educating communities on groundwater conservation. “Water must now be treated like a limited commodity,” said Dr Pandey.