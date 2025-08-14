Akhilesh’s dream pet project in decline

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party has once again targeted the Yogi Adityanath government over alleged neglect of the Etawah Lion Safari, a pet project of party founder and former Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has accused the BJP-led government of starving the safari of funds and specialist care, leading to the deaths of 34 lions and cubs since 2014.

The safari, conceived in 2003 and launched in 2014, was Mulayam’s dream to replace the sound of bandits’ guns in the Chambal ravines with the roar of Asiatic lions. While the project saw major development under SP rule, Akhilesh claims the current government has failed to maintain momentum. “Neither Budget allocations have been made nor trained veterinary staff recruited,” SP leaders allege, adding that the animals are paying the price.

Official records show that from 2014 to 2022, 15 lions—including cubs—died in the safari. The toll spiked in 2023 with 10 deaths, followed by six cub deaths in 2024. This year alone, three cubs born to lioness Roopa in April have died, while only two of the four cubs born to lioness Neerja in May 2024 survived. In total, 34 lions and cubs have perished in the past 11 years.

Safari director Anil Kumar Patel attributes the high mortality rate to the challenges of lion breeding. “The survival rate of cubs is around 30 per cent. If the mother is a first-time breeder, chances are even lower as she may abandon the cubs. We have raised several abandoned cubs successfully, pushing survival rates up to 50 per cent,” he said.

Wildlife experts say some cub mortality is natural, as lionesses instinctively reject weak or sick offspring. However, conservationist Ajay Dubey notes that wildlife projects are increasingly politicised. “Kuno’s cheetahs were tied to the Prime Minister’s image, while the Etawah Lion Safari is linked to Mulayam Singh Yadav. Governments use them for publicity but often fail on long-term conservation,” he said.

Officials admit that most infrastructure growth occurred under SP rule. “After the SP lost power in 2017, the safari was formally opened to the public in November 2019 by the Yogi government. Around 1,000 tourists visit daily, but no dedicated funds are released for upkeep or development—only staff salaries are covered.”