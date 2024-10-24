Akhilesh’s b’day posters fuel political debate

Lucknow: On the occasion of the Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav’s birthday, party workers have put up posters to wish their leader.

A unique poster near the SP office in Lucknow has caught public’s attention, displaying Akhilesh’s photo alongside the phrase “Sattaais ka Sattaadheesh” (the ruler of ‘27).

The posters, portraying Akhilesh as the ruler of 2027, have sparked political discussions across the state. They reference the upcoming 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections and suggest that the people’s blessings in 2024 will pave the way for his winning Assembly elections in 2027.

The message on the poster reads: “Barasa janata ka aashish, deewaron par likha hai sattaaiis ka sattaadheesh kaun hoga...” (The people’s blessings have showered, and it is written on the walls who will be the ruler in ‘27).

The poster extends birthday wishes to Akhilesh in Sanskrit as well, stating: “Tvam jeeva shatam vardhamaanah jeevanam tava bhavatu saarthakam iti sarvada mudam praarthayaamahe janmadivasasya abhinandana (May you live for a hundred years and may your life be meaningful. We wish you joy always and congratulate you on your birthday).

Reportedly, the posters have been put up by Jayaram Pandey, a leader from the Mehndawal assembly constituency in Sant Kabir Nagar. These posters have intensified political discussions, with many viewing them as a strategic message for the future.

This is not the first time that SP leaders have used posters to create political buzz. Earlier, another poster had depicted Akhilesh as the “future Prime Minister” of the country, with a message reading, “Heartfelt birthday wishes and greetings to the future Prime Minister of India, honorable Akhilesh Yadav. You are... the hope...

the belief...”

Party’s spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi said reacting to the Sataais ke Sattadheesh poster said that SP workers are living in fool’s paradise.