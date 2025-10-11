Akhilesh Yadav’s official Facebook account suspended

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav’s official Facebook account was allegedly suspended on Friday evening, triggering a sharp political reaction from his party, which accused the BJP government of orchestrating the move.

According to sources, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister’s account with more than eight million followers was suspended around 6 pm on Friday. The page was regularly used by the SP chief to share his views, highlight the government’s “shortcomings”, and connect with supporters.