Akhilesh Yadav’s mosque visit near Parliament sparks political row

Lucknow: A political controversy has erupted after Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav was seen holding a meeting with his party’s Members of Parliament inside a mosque near Parliament in New Delhi.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused Yadav of violating constitutional norms by allegedly turning a religious site into a political hub.

Photographs showing Yadav sitting inside the mosque with SP MPs went viral on social media, prompting sharp criticism from the BJP’s Minority Morcha.

The BJP alleged that the mosque, located on Delhi’s Sansad Marg, had effectively been converted into the Samajwadi Party’s office, an act the party described as a “gross misuse” of a place of worship for political purposes.

Reacting to the uproar, Akhilesh Yadav defended his actions and countered the BJP’s criticism with a sharp rebuke. “Faith unites people, and we stand with whatever strengthens that unity,” said Yadav on Wednesday. “The BJP is uncomfortable with the idea of people coming together. They thrive on creating divisions in society. We have equal faith in all religions, and if the BJP has a problem with that, what can we do? Everyone knows their only political tool is religion.”

The SP chief’s remarks are being seen as a part of his broader political narrative, where he accuses the ruling BJP of communal politics and divisive strategies. “They want people to remain divided so they can rule. But we believe in inclusiveness and harmony,” Yadav added.

Meanwhile, SP Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Rai joined the defence and questioned the BJP’s authority on matters of faith. “Will we now need licenses from the BJP to visit a temple or a mosque?” he asked. “This level of intolerance and political interference in personal religious choices is dangerous.”