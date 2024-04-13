Akhilesh Yadav warns of threats to Constitution and democracy, LS polls

Lucknow: At a rally in support of Samajwadi Party’s Lok Sabha candidate Deepak Sahni in Bijnor, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav underscored the critical nature of the upcoming Lok Sabha election, framing it as a battle to safeguard the Constitution and democracy.



Yadav asserted that the stakes are high, alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) harbors intentions to reinstate the now-repealed farm laws if it secures a commanding victory with 400 Lok Sabha seats. Drawing parallels to the mythological “samudra manthan” (churning of the sea), he described the current political climate as a time for “samvidhan manthan” (churning of the Constitution).

Addressing the crowd, Yadav emphasized the contrast between those striving to uphold the Constitution and those seeking to dismantle it. He condemned the government’s handling of the 2020-21 farmers’ protests, asserting that despite nearly two years of sustained demonstrations, the government only yielded to pressure as the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections loomed closer.

Warning against the ramifications of a landslide BJP victory, Yadav cautioned that such an outcome could lead to the reinstatement of contentious farm laws.

, ultimately depriving farmers of their rights and facilitating the transfer of their produce to industrialists.

Taking aim at the BJP’s attempts to undermine the opposition coalition known as the INDIA bloc, Yadav criticized their misrepresentation of the alliance as the “INDI alliance,” questioning their competence and credibility.

The Bijnor Lok Sabha constituency is poised for a three-way contest, with SP’s Deepak Sahni, RLD’s Chandan Chauhan (a BJP ally), and BSP’s Chaudhary Vijendra Singh vying for victory. Bijnor is scheduled to vote in the first round of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections on April 19th.