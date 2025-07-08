Akhilesh Yadav vows full support to RJD in Bihar Polls

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said his party will extend full support to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls.

He asserted that the BJP’s “scams” in Uttar Pradesh will be exposed during the campaign.

“We will fully support the respected Lalu Prasad Yadav ji and Tejashwi ji in Bihar elections. The scams committed by the BJP in Uttar Pradesh will be revealed there, and the

people will be told the truth,” Yadav said while addressing reporters at party headquarters here.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also claimed that the BJP has no intention to make Nitish Kumar chief minister again and it will force him to retire.

“They are using Nitish Kumar ji’s name and face, but they won’t make him Chief Minister again. We once wanted to project him as the prime minister, but now look — he will be retired from even the CM post. The BJP will force him to retire,” Yadav said.

The SP leader accused the saffron party of being hypocritical in its religious ideology.

“Those who commit injustice, discriminate, and use children for politics cannot call themselves Sanatani,” he said.

“In today’s politics, merely wearing saffron robes does not make one a ‘baba’ or a yogi. True identity comes from thought and conduct,”

he said, attacking Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Yadav also accused the BJP of diverting attention from the core issues the country is facing.

“They don’t want to discuss fundamental problems. But the people are waiting — the 2027 elections in Uttar Pradesh will be like no other poll you’ve seen before,” he said.