Akhilesh Yadav targets BJP over LPG shortage, cites long queues across UP

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party government in Uttar Pradesh over reports of LPG shortages, alleging that the administration has failed to ensure smooth supply and has pushed people into long queues for basic fuel needs.



Addressing a press conference in Lucknow, Yadav referred to the long lines outside gas agencies and petrol pumps in several parts of the state and said the situation reflects poor planning by the government. He remarked that standing in queues has become a recurring reality for people under BJP rule, extending from cooking gas to petrol.

The SP chief claimed that the government did not make adequate preparations to handle the demand for LPG, leading to supply disruptions in multiple districts. He alleged that even domestic cylinders were not being delivered properly and questioned the quality and quantity being supplied to consumers.

Yadav also linked the current situation to wider concerns about fuel availability, pointing to reports of crowds at petrol pumps. He suggested that anxiety among people over possible shortages has further aggravated the situation, leading to panic buying in some areas.