Akhilesh Yadav slams Centre’s economic policy

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the Central government, blaming its economic policies for rising income inequality and what he called “imbalanced development” across the country.

In a post on X, Yadav alleged that the core reason behind the widening gap between the rich and the poor is the steady erosion of domestic manufacturing and production, as major industrial houses shift focus from creating goods to engaging in trade.

Yadav claimed this shift is leading to the “dismantling of industrial houses” and the subsequent devaluation of indigenous raw materials, skills, and craftsmanship — developments that, he warned, are having a devastating impact on employment opportunities.

To buttress his point, the SP chief shared a clip of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech delivered in Gandhinagar on Tuesday.

In the video, Modi emphasised the need to develop tier-2 and tier-3 cities in order to propel India towards becoming the third-largest economy in the world.