Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP for ‘imported conspiracy politics’

Etawah: The controversy over the alleged public humiliation and assault of religious storytellers (kathavachaks) in Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah has snowballed into a full-blown political storm. Samajwadi Party (SP) chief and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has launched a scathing attack on the BJP, accusing the ruling party of importing “planted elements” from neighbouring states to foment unrest in Uttar Pradesh.

Taking to social media platform X, Akhilesh wrote, “The BJP is misusing the surnames of their ‘planted people’ and bringing in outsiders from neighbouring states to divide society in Uttar Pradesh. This kind of ‘infiltrator politics’ is no longer hidden — every child in UP knows the truth.”

He further stated, “Will the BJP now open the borders of UP for every disruptive element? Are there no trusted BJP leaders within the state that they must rely on outsiders to create chaos?”

The SP chief termed this as a “challenge” to Lucknow, saying, “It is a direct provocation — that people are entering from across state lines, disturbing the peace of UP, and leaving unchallenged. The BJP government must clarify: is it endorsing such chaos, or will it act?”

Akhilesh demanded that the state government immediately register FIRs against such elements and arrest them. “If not,” he warned, “more people emboldened by this impunity will come tomorrow, and the people of Uttar Pradesh will start believing that this BJP government exists only on paper — without leadership, without commitment to law and order, and without any respect for peace.”

Reacting to reports that a musician involved in the Etawah event was assaulted and had his dholak (traditional drum) taken away, Akhilesh said, “Even an artist who sees the world through rhythm was not spared. By targeting him, these dominant, oppressive forces have lost the sympathy of even their own society.”

He said that those who carry out such acts are not just un-Indian, but also inhumane and devoid of the compassion that defines Indian culture.

Akhilesh referred to the incident as the “Etawah Kathavachan PDA Insult Scandal”, claiming that the entire PDA (an SP-coined term for Pichhde, Dalit, Alpsankhyak – backward classes, Dalits, and minorities) community stands united with the victims.

He described PDA as “the collective, social, and community-driven awakening of the historically neglected and oppressed people, who are now asserting their identity against injustice.”

“PDA,” he said, “is not about revenge but about a change in mindset. It’s a pledge for a progressive and inclusive social justice-based governance — one that ensures equality, dignity, and respect.”

The situation in Etawah continues to simmer, with protests from Yadav and other backward caste groups flaring up over what they allege was a caste-motivated act of humiliation. The administration has yet to make any formal arrests in the case, and political tensions are rising as both sides brace for a wider confrontation.