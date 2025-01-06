Akhilesh Yadav rallies for ‘PDA govt’ in 2027

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav laid out his party’s roadmap for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, aiming to form what he termed a “PDA government” (a coalition of backwards, Dalits, and minorities). Addressing a gathering of national and state-level party officials at the SP headquarters in Lucknow on Saturday, Yadav emphasized the need to strengthen the party at the grassroots level, particularly at the booth level, to secure victory.

“Our goal is clear: to form a government of the PDA in 2027. For this, we need to make our organization stronger than ever at the booth level,” Yadav said. He launched a scathing attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of widespread corruption and policy failures. “The people of Uttar Pradesh have only seen destruction under BJP’s policies. There is loot in the door-to-door water scheme, and the health department is riddled with corruption,” he claimed.

Yadav also alleged that the BJP is home to numerous mafias and criticized Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. “It is the state’s misfortune that the Yogi in power is not a true Yogi. He is neither honest nor effective in maintaining law and order,” Yadav said, adding that inflation under the BJP government had reached unprecedented levels.

Highlighting the SP’s ideological roots, Yadav reiterated his party’s commitment to social justice. “SP carries forward the legacy of Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia, Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, and the struggles of Netaji Mulayam Singh Yadav. We have always fought for the rights of farmers, labourers, teachers, youth, and small traders,” he said. Yadav linked the party’s agenda to the caste census, advocating it as a means to ensure equitable development and participation. “Through a caste census, we will ensure everyone gets fair representation,” he said. The meeting saw participation from senior SP leaders, including National General Secretary Shivpal Singh Yadav, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Mata Prasad Pandey, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Lal Bihari Yadav, and National Secretary Rajendra Chaudhary.

Shivpal Singh Yadav echoed Akhilesh Yadav’s sentiments, emphasizing that the SP is the only party capable of protecting the rights of marginalized communities.