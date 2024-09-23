Akhilesh Yadav promises victory for PDA

Lucknow: In a bold statement, Samajwadi Party (SP) President and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav declared that the Progressive Democratic Alliance (PDA) is gearing up for a significant political battle.



Yadav asserted that the PDA is committed to an inclusive approach, promising to unite all factions as they prepare for the upcoming Assembly by-elections. He predicted a sweeping defeat for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claiming that the BJP would lose all ten seats in the by-election and subsequently face defeat in the Assembly elections, ultimately losing power.

Yadav criticised the BJP government, alleging that it is gripped by fear of defeat. He accused the ruling party of manipulating electoral processes by removing Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and deploying officials based on caste.

He also claimed that corruption under the BJP administration is rampant, affecting every level of governance from police stations to tehsils.

According to Yadav, this corruption has led to severe shortcomings in addressing key issues such as fair crop prices for farmers and unemployment among the youth, resulting in a bleak future for many.

In a separate event, Praveen Das, a prominent member of Nepal’s Pashupatinath Temple, visited the SP headquarters to meet Akhilesh Yadav.

During the visit, Das extended his wishes for Yadav’s long life and a successful future, offering blessings and a garland from the Pashupatinath temple to express support for Yadav’s political aspirations.