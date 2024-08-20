Akhilesh Yadav launches scathing attack on Yogi Adityanath govt

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has unleashed a fierce attack on the Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh, accusing it of betraying the trust of marginalised communities.



Yadav’s broadside comes amidst allegations of manipulation in the recruitment process for 69,000 teachers, which he claims has unfairly disadvantaged Scheduled Caste (SC) and Other Backward Class (OBC) candidates.

Yadav has called on Bharatiya Janata Party leaders from SC and OBC communities to abandon ship and join the Samajwadi Party, promising a platform that truly represents their interests.

He has urged them to join the SP’s PDA social alliance, which aims to empower marginalised communities. The SP chief has also slammed the Central government for violating constitutional reservation provisions for SCs and OBCs through lateral entry of joint secretary and director-level officers.

He has demanded that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath resign if he is unable to secure justice for SCs and OBCs in the recruitment process.

Yadav also attacked the Yogi Adityanath government on law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh, citing the gruesome murder of an executive engineer in Sultanpur. He claims that the state government has lost control, and that Adityanath’s “zero tolerance” policy has collapsed.

With his sights set on the 2027 state Assembly elections, Yadav is positioning the Samajwadi Party as the champion of marginalised communities. He has expressed confidence that the people of Uttar Pradesh will vote to oust the Yogi Adityanath government, citing ongoing issues of inflation and unemployment.

Yadav’s statements are likely to escalate political tensions in the state, setting the stage for a fierce electoral battle. The Samajwadi Party is gearing up to take on the BJP in the upcoming elections, with Yadav leading the charge. His attack on the Yogi Adityanath government is seen as a strategic move to consolidate support among marginalised communities and position the SP as a viable alternative.