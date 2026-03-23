Akhilesh Yadav felicitates women achievers

Lucknow: A women’s felicitation ceremony was held at the Samajwadi Party headquarters in Lucknow on Sunday, where party chief Akhilesh Yadav was present.



Women from different fields were honoured with the ‘Murti Devi–Malti Devi Women Award’ for their outstanding contributions.

Addressing the gathering, MP Dimple Yadav said that when women progress, the nation moves forward. She, however, alleged that incidents involving women are often suppressed and cited the Ankita Bhandari case in Uttarakhand. She encouraged women to move ahead with confidence and self-reliance.

Speaking at the event, Akhilesh Yadav said that the true strength of the government would be visible when people vote at polling booths. He also highlighted gender disparity in society, stating that despite taking women’s names first in tradition, men continue to receive greater importance.

He recalled initiatives taken during the Samajwadi Party government, including the 1090 women’s helpline and Dial 100 emergency response system, which he said received appreciation for their effectiveness. He added that women were recruited in call centres to better understand and respond to distress situations.