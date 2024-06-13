Akhilesh Yadav faces challenge of appointing new leader of Opposition in UP Assembly

Lucknow: Akhilesh Yadav has resigned from his position in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, opting to retain his membership in the Lok Sabha. This move ends his tenure as the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the UP Assembly, presenting the Samajwadi Party (SP) with the challenge of appointing a new LoP.



The SP achieved an impressive performance in the recent 2024 Lok Sabha elections, securing 37 out of the 62 seats it contested. This victory surpasses their previous best performance in 2004, under the leadership of party founder and then Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, when they won 36 seats. Party sources indicate that Akhilesh Yadav is now focused on leveraging the Lok Sabha mandate to maintain public support leading into the 2027 Assembly elections. An SP insider commented, “The priority now is to find an LoP who can effectively replace Akhilesh Yadav.”

Political analysts suggest that the SP may struggle to find a replacement with the same oratory skills and leadership presence as Akhilesh Yadav. The absence of a strong and aggressive orator could hinder the party’s ability to counter the government effectively in the Assembly.

The situation is further complicated by the disqualification of senior SP leader Azam Khan from the Assembly and former MLA Ram Govind Chaudhary’s loss in the 2022 elections. Chaudhary, known for his vocal stance on significant issues, served as LoP from 2017-2022 and was well-regarded within the party. Additionally, the defection of prominent leader Manoj Kumar Pandey to the BJP during the Lok Sabha elections has been another setback for the SP.

As a result, the party is considering several senior legislators for the LoP position, including Shivpal Yadav (Etawah), Mata Prasad Pandey (Sidharth Nagar), Indrajit Saroj (Kaushambi), Ram Achal Rajbhar (Ambedkar Nagar), Ram Murti Verma (Ambedkar Nagar), and Ravidas Mehrotra (Lucknow). Shivpal Yadav, Akhilesh’s uncle and a seven-term MLA, previously served as LoP between 2009 and 2012 but is not regarded as a strong orator. Other candidates like Rajbhar and Saroj, both former BSP members and ministers in Mayawati’s government, have not made a significant impact in the current Assembly.

Mata Prasad Pandey, 81, who served as Speaker during Akhilesh’s tenure as Chief Minister, is recognised as a good orator but his attendance at House proceedings is inconsistent due to his age.

During his time as LoP, Akhilesh Yadav has been a formidable opponent to the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government, engaging in several intense debates with the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. These exchanges, while often personal, have also included lengthy discussions on key issues.

As the SP navigates this transitional period, the selection of a new Leader of the Opposition will be pivotal in shaping the party’s future strategy and maintaining its momentum in Uttar Pradesh politics.